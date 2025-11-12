Afreximbank Invests $300m To Strengthen Africa’s Minerals Processing Capacity

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), through its development equity impact investment arm, the Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA), has announced an investment of $300m in the Africa Minerals and Metals Processing Platform (A2MP) to accelerate Africa’s mining and industrial transformation.

Announcing the deal in Kigali, Rwanda, FEDA said the investment reinforces Afreximbank’s commitment to transforming Africa’s vast mineral wealth into a driver of sustainable economic growth and industrial development, rather than a source of continued dependency on raw material exports.

Rooted in more than a decade of successful mining ventures, A2MP has evolved into a diversified pan-African platform focused on mining and mineral processing. It currently manages a pipeline of twelve mineral assets and four processing hubs across nine African countries, spanning key resources such as gold, bauxite, alumina, manganese, and iron ore.

The platform also plans to develop additional processing hubs for rare earths, battery precursors, and other critical minerals, positioning Africa as a key player in global supply chains for energy transition materials.

According to Afreximbank, the partnership will enable A2MP to expand its integrated value chain model, strengthen local beneficiation, and increase Africa’s share of the global mineral processing market.

The move aligns with the bank’s strategic vision of supporting intra-African trade, enhancing industrial capacity, and promoting value addition across multiple sectors.

President and Chairman of Afreximbank and FEDA, Dr George Elombi, described the investment as a pivotal step toward structural economic transformation on the continent.

“We are pleased to have successfully closed this investment in A2MP, which aligns with our vision to change the structure of Africa’s trade and economy.”

Elombi said. “With this investment, Afreximbank is helping the continent transition from raw material exports to an integrated system of mining and local manufacturing. Our commitment will scale processing capacity, support infrastructure development, and ensure that more of Africa’s mineral wealth is retained within African economies.”

Founder of A2MP, Gagan Gupta, lauded the partnership as a defining moment for Africa’s industrial journey.

“FEDA and Afreximbank’s support is more than a financial partnership; it is a bold affirmation of Africa’s potential to lead the global value chain in minerals and metals,” he stated.

“This investment enables us to scale responsible extraction and processing, create thousands of jobs, and drive the continent’s next industrial revolution.”

Marlene Ngoyi, Chief Executive Officer of FEDA, said the investment reflects FEDA’s focus on transformative ventures that advance Africa’s long-term development agenda.

“Our investment in A2MP embodies the kind of impact-driven approach we envision for Africa’s mining future,” Ngoyi noted. “By retaining beneficiation and processing within the continent, we ensure that the real economic value of Africa’s mineral wealth is captured locally.”