Africa Absent As 53 Countries Accuse Putin’s Army Of Sexually Molesting Ukrainian Women, Girls

African countries were not part of the undersigned 53 member states of the United Nations Women, which jointly alleged that Russia’s military was sexually molesting women and girls caught up in the war in Ukraine.

Though no African country signed the statement, those who signed were representatives of European Countries, United States, United Kingdom, Japan, among others.

The European Union Delegation at the UN posted the joint statement of the countries via its official Twitter page on Tuesday.

It was issued during the sixty-sixth (hybrid) session of the Commission on the Status of Women (UN Women) which holds from 14 to 25 March 2022.

Aside the sexual assault allegations against Russia, the women representatives described Russia’s military operations in Ukraine as an aggression that had resulted in significant humanitarian crisis.

The statement partly reads:

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the unprovoked aggression against Ukraine by the armed forces of the Russian federation, in grave violation of international law, including the principles of the UN Charter.

“Furthermore, women and girls who are forced to flee their homes find themselves in situations that exacerbate inequality and vulnerability, in the face of sexual and gender-based violence.

“In this regard, we are appalled by reports of alleged sexual violence perpetrated by Russian armed forces.”

THE WHISTLER reports that the UN Women is the UN entity that ensures gender equality and the empowerment of women around the world.

No reason was given as to why African countries did not sign the joint statement.

However, there is nothing in the introductory statement of Under-Secretary-General of the UN and Executive Director of UN Women, Sima Bahous, which accused Russia of sexual assault in Ukraine.

She however condemned Russia’s invasion of the country saying that “we see with every passing day the damage done to the lives, hopes and futures of Ukrainian women and girls” without mention of who the perpetrators were.

The statement of the 53 countries in the UN Women is largely theirs and not the view of the entity itself which was created by the UN to among other things, stand behind women’s equal participation in all aspects of life.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that 141 nations in the UN had on March 2 voted in favor of Ukraine during the its General Assembly , thereby deploring the Russian aggression in the country.