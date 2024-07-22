Africa Endorses Okonjo-Iweala For Second Term As WTO DG

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The African Group at the World Trade Organisation on Monday presented a proposal at the WTO General Council to allow the current Director-General to run for a second term.

The proposal is for members to consider Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala to run for her second term as DG, WTO and for the Chair General Council to commence the process of the appointment of the Director General as soon as possible.

Advertisement

According to Ambassador Abdulhamid Adamu, Nigeria Permanent Rep to WTO, at Monday’s General Council, members debated and all members pointed all the efforts and qualities of Okonjo-Iweala along side her contributions to the organization which enhanced a lot of progress and development.

They all affirmed that she deserved to be reappointed as the DG.

About 58 members in the meeting from all regions supported the proposal.

The meeting concluded with resolutions that the General Council Chair should start consultations on the process of appointment of the GC soonest as approved by the GC.

Advertisement

The DG in her response thanked all members and assured to respond soonest with her acceptance after consultation with family members

Okonjo-Iweala is the seventh Director-General of the WTO. She took office on 1 March 2021, becoming the first woman and the first African to serve as Director-General. Her term of office will expire on 31 August 2025.