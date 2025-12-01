Africa Rolls Out HIV Shot With 99.9% Protection

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Three African countries with the highest HIV burden—South Africa, Eswatini and Zambia − will begin administering a groundbreaking new HIV-prevention injection for the first time in Africa.

The United Nations health agency, “Untaid,” disclosed this in a statement on Monday, according to AFP.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), on its official X handle on Monday, said the new injection, Lenacapavir, taken every six months, could mean fewer new infections and more lives saved at a time when funding for HIV is limited.

The statement, according to AFP, noted that the new drug has been shown to reduce the risk of HIV transmission by more than 99.9 per cent, making it functionally similar to a powerful vaccine.

It added that in South Africa, where one in five adults lives with HIV, a Wits University research unit oversaw the rollout as part of an initiative funded by Unitaid.

“The first individuals have begun using lenacapavir for HIV prevention in South Africa … making it among the first real-world uses of the 6-monthly injectable in low-and middle-income countries,” Unitaid said in a statement.

Advertisement

The statement further noted that neighbouring Zambia and Eswatini received 1,000 doses last month as part of a US programme and were expected to launch the drug at World AIDS Day ceremonies on Monday.

It also noted that under the programme, manufacturer Gilead Sciences has agreed to provide lenacapavir at no profit to two million people in countries with a high HIV burden over three years.

It further highlighted that eastern and southern Africa account for about 52 per cent of the 40.8 million people living with HIV worldwide, according to 2024 UNAIDS data.

The statement pointed out that pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, has been used for over a decade to prevent HIV, but its reliance on a daily pill has limited its impact on global infections.

However, it added that generic versions of lenacapavir are expected to be available from 2027 at around $40 per year in more than 100 countries, through agreements by Unitaid and the Gates Foundation with Indian pharmaceutical companies.