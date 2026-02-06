Africans Must Tackle Its Challenges With Local Solutions, Says NIIA DG

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Dr. Eghosa Osaghae, has said Africans must tackle its challenges with local solutions.

He said this while stressing that continued reliance on foreign aid by African leaders will not deliver the desired progress needed.

Osaghae made this comments on Wednesday at a strategic policy workshop held at the NIIA to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Nigeria’s former Head of State, General Murtala Muhammed.

The event, themed “Has Africa Come of Age? Murtala Muhammed’s Pan-African Vision 50 Years After,” was jointly organised by the Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF) and the NIIA.

In his welcome remarks, Osaghae emphasised the need for Africa to assert its sovereign autonomy and strengthen its voice on the global stage.

Advertisement

He argued that the continent should no longer be viewed as an appendage of world powers but as an emerging centre of influence in a multipolar global order.

He reflected on General Murtala Muhammed’s January 11, 1976 address at an Organisation of African Unity extraordinary summit in Addis Ababa, noting that the declaration that Africa had come of age underscored the importance of strategic autonomy and self-determination.

“When General Muritala said Africa had come of age, he was saying to the world, don’t think Africa is an appendage anymore.

“Don’t think Africa is what you like to put today as copycat. To say Africa has come of age is actually to put on the stamp the meaning of strategic autonomy.

“And I just say that Africa has become its own voice, its own master. Africa has now insisted that it must only follow tracks and tractions that are determined by Africa for Africans.

Advertisement

“And so today, it resonates very well when we say African solutions to African problems,” he said.

According to him, dependence on foreign aids could hinder Africa’s development despite its vast natural endowments, urging leaders to prioritise policies driven by African realities and aspirations.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation, Dr. Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, praised her father’s commitment to Pan-Africanism, noting that his leadership helped elevate Nigeria’s and Africa’s global standing.

She described his assertion that “Africa has come of age” as a continuing rallying call for unity, independence, and stronger African participation in global affairs.

According to her, the commemorative event was designed to inspire younger Africans to pursue careers in diplomacy, governance, and international development in order to address the continent’s challenges.

Additionally, In his keynote address, former Minister of External Affairs and Professor of Political Science, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, described the late Head of State as a leader who instilled national pride and demonstrated strong commitment to governance.

Advertisement

He stressed that recognising that Africa has come of age should be seen not as a claim of perfection but as a call to responsibility.

“Coming of age demands that we critically examine our political maturity, economic resilience, institutional strength, and cultural confidence.

“It requires confronting unfinished business from independence, and asserting Africa’s clarity and confidence in global affairs,” Akinyemi said.

However, during a panel discussion, NIIA Deputy Director of Research, Dr. Joshua Bolarinwa, said Africa is yet to fully realise the vision of self-reliance and courageous leadership championed by Murtala Muhammed nearly five decades ago.

He said this while making reference to the current leadership challenges affecting Africa.

Similarly, President of the Nigerian Political Science Association, Prof. Hassan Saliu, noted that both Nigeria and Africa still face hurdles in achieving the former leader’s vision, particularly in areas of sovereignty defence, unity, liberation, and freedom as articulated in his Addis Ababa speech.

They both urged African leaders to take responsibility in defending Africa’s destiny with willingness and determination.