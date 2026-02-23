Africa’s Integration Requires Policy Discipline, Market Reforms—- Capital Market Stakeholders

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Policymakers, regulators, academics and capital market operators have called for stronger policy discipline, macroeconomic stability and far-reaching market reforms as prerequisites for deepening Africa-wide economic integration.

The call was made at the 3rd Prof Uche Uwaleke (PUU) Biennial Colloquium on the Capital Market held on Monday at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

The event was attended by critical stakeholders in the public and private sector as well as the academia such as the Director-General of the Debt Management Office Patience Oniha; the Senate Committee Chairman on Capital Market, Senator Osita Izunaso; the Accountant-General of the Federation Shamsedeen Ogunjimi, and a former Vice Chancellor of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Prof Muhammad Mainoma among others.

Themed “Future-Proofing Africa-wide Economic Integration: Infrastructure, Innovation, and Capital Markets,” the event brought together stakeholders from government, academia and industry to examine how coordinated reforms can unlock sustainable continental growth.

Participants agreed that while the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) offers a historic opportunity to expand intra-African trade and catalyse industrialisation, its success will depend heavily on disciplined implementation and institutional alignment across member states.

A key highlight of the discussions was the central role of macroeconomic stability. Speakers stressed that Africa’s integration agenda cannot thrive amid volatile exchange rates, high inflation, fiscal imbalances and policy inconsistency.

Sustainable cross-border capital flows and long-term infrastructure financing, they argued, require predictable monetary policy frameworks, price stability and credible fiscal management.

Beyond stability, the Colloquium identified infrastructure deficits as a major constraint to integration. Participants pointed to inadequate transport networks, unreliable energy supply and gaps in digital connectivity as barriers limiting intra-African trade and competitiveness. Energy security, in particular, was described as fundamental to industrial expansion and regional value chain development.

To bridge financing gaps, the forum recommended innovative funding models, including blended finance structures, infrastructure bonds, green bonds and strengthened public-private partnerships.

Capital markets, participants noted, must play a more active role in mobilising long-term domestic savings into productive investments that can transform economies.

Regulatory harmonisation across African capital markets also featured prominently in the deliberations. The Colloquium emphasised the need for interoperable settlement systems, harmonised listing standards and coordinated regulatory oversight among exchanges to facilitate seamless cross-border trading.

Operational infrastructure such as registrars, clearing houses, custodians and digital shareholder service platforms must be technologically integrated to enable efficient market participation across jurisdictions, speakers said.

Without such harmonisation, fragmented rules and systems could continue to impede capital mobility within the continent.

On trade policy, participants acknowledged that although AfCFTA provides a strong legal framework, persistent non-tariff barriers, customs bottlenecks and inconsistent standards remain significant obstacles.

They called for improved trade facilitation systems and closer alignment with global trade obligations to ensure smoother movement of goods and services.

Financial integrity and transparency were equally underscored as foundational to investor confidence. The Colloquium encouraged professional bodies and regulatory institutions across Africa to strengthen collaboration in harmonising accounting, auditing and ethical standards. Reliable financial reporting, it was noted, remains critical for attracting both domestic and foreign investment.

Digital innovation emerged as another pillar of the integration agenda. Participants advocated enabling legislation to support fintech growth, digital identity systems, robust data governance frameworks and strengthened cybersecurity standards.

Regulatory sandboxes were recommended as tools to foster innovation while safeguarding investors and consumers.

The potential of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), including Nigeria’s eNaira, was acknowledged as a possible catalyst for faster and more transparent cross-border payments.

However, speakers cautioned that interoperability, cybersecurity resilience and public trust would be essential to ensure such innovations unify rather than fragment African markets.

The forum also highlighted the importance of intellectual infrastructure and human capital development. African universities were urged to redesign curricula to reflect continental economic realities and deepen research collaboration across borders to produce policy thinkers equipped with regional perspectives.

In its resolutions, the Colloquium called for enhanced macroeconomic coordination, elimination of non-tariff trade barriers, harmonisation of capital market regulations and stronger legislative oversight to ensure policy continuity across political cycles.

Participants concluded that Africa’s vision of a fully integrated economic space is achievable, but only through deliberate coordination, strengthened institutions and sustained political commitment.

Infrastructure must connect markets physically and digitally; innovation must drive productivity; and capital markets must channel long-term savings into transformative investments.

The Biennial Colloquium, held in honour of Professor Uche Uwaleke, reaffirmed its role as an intellectual platform for shaping practical solutions to Africa’s evolving economic and capital market landscape.