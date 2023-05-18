Afrobeat Musician, Seun Kuti, To Spend Additional Four Days In Police Custody

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Chief Magistrates’ Court setting in Sabo-Yaba, Lagos State, on Thursday, granted an application for an extension of remand of Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, for additional four days.

The prosecution counsel led by Simon Lough (SAN), had moved the application to allow further investigation into the case.

Sequel to the request, Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatubosun, extended Kuti’s remand until May 22.

Kuti who was first arraigned on Tuesday, was earlier remanded in police custody for 48 hours.

The defendant was charged for allegedly assaulting a police officer, an offense contrary to Section 356 of the Nigerian Criminal Code Act.

On Saturday, Kuti was filmed repeatedly manhandling the officer, based on a defense that the operative had threatened his life and his family members.

The video had stirred reactions on various social media platforms as many Nigerians called for his arrest and prosecution.

Consequently, the Inspector General of a police, Usman Baba had ordered his arrest while the Police Service Commission asked that he be arraigned immediately to restore public confidence in the police and maintain orderliness across the country.

Following the order of the IGP, the Afrobeat musician in the early hours of Monday had turned himself in at the state Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, in company of his lawyer and family representative.