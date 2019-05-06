After 20 Years In The Senate, Mark Appreciates Constituents

Advertisement

As the 8th Senate gradually winds down, immediate past President of the Senate, Senator David Mark will on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, embark on a Thank You Tour to his Benue South Senatorial district of Benue State to appreciate his people for the trust and confidence reposed on him for 20 years in the Senate.

He is billed to meet the traditional rulers, politicians across party lines and all stakeholders in the nine local government areas making the Benue South Senatorial zone.

A statement by his Media Assistant, Paul Mumeh said Senator Mark and his successor Comrade Abba Moro will flag off the tour from Agatu local government area and move to Apa Local government council on Tuesday.

The statement reads: “The team will visit Ado and Okpokwu local governments on Wednesday as well as Oju and Obi local governments on Thursday

“It will be Ogbadibo and Ohimini local governments’ turn on Friday while the grand finale will be in Otukpo local government on Saturday

“The programme will be climaxed with a thanksgiving Church service on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Otukpo.

“Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State is expected to be the Special Guest of Honour at the thanksgiving mass,” the statement concluded.

Senator Mark was elected Senator to represent Benue South Senatorial District in 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He was the longest serving senate president in the history of the country having been elected in June 2007 and reelected in June 2011 for two consecutive terms.

He is renowned for the application of the doctrine of necessity that reportedly pulled the country from the brink of collapse in 2010 as a result of the ill-health and eventual demise of former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

He alongside others contested the PDP presidential primary elections last year and lost to Atiku Abubakar.

Mark was Former Military Governor of Niger state and Former Minister of Communication.