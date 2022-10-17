After 28 Years Pastoring Under Bishop Oyedepo, Chris Abraham Starts New Ministry In Abuja

A former pastor with the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Chris Abraham, is set to start his own ministry after 28 years of working closely with Bishop David Oyedepo.

Abraham who served as a pastor in LFC from 1994-2022 pastoring several branches nationwide and outside Nigeria will unveil his own ministry on October 20, 2022, in Abuja.

Our correspondent gathered that the pastor held various positions in the LFC hierarchy including Council of Priest and Revivalist during his service.

In a letter signed by Oyedepo to mark the pastor’s 50th birthday and seen by our correspondent, the presiding bishop described Chris Abraham as a “profitable co-labourer.”

Abraham had told the congregation at the last LFC church he pastored in Kano that his mentor, Oyedepo, had given him his blessing to leave the ministry and start his own.

The congregation and the new pastor of the Kano church, Audu Johnson, in turn, prayed for the outgoing pastor’s new work.

An advertorial uploaded on Pastor Chris Abraham’s Facebook page, said his new ministry will be heralded on October 20 at the Evelyn Event and Recreational Centre, 3rd Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The pastor’s wife, Sarah, also uploaded photos of their meeting with Bishop Oyedepo in Canaanland, Ota, shortly after their departure from the ministry.

“Our father for life. We are riding on your wings. We are forever privileged to be connected to you,” she wrote.

Leading gospel artists to minister at the launch include Moses Bliss, Ada Ehi, Solomon Lange and GUC.

Our correspondent gathered that the First Vice President of LFC, Bishop David Abioye, also wished the pastor well in his new ministry.