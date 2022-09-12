After Appointment As SBI CEO, Paritosh Tripathi Resigns From Sterling Bank

Sterling Bank Plc’s board member, Paritosh Tripathi, has resigned from the lender after Indian company, SBI General Insurance appointed him as new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

Tripathi’s appointment to oversee SBI Insurance took effect July 5, 2022, his new employer had announced.

But until Sterling Bank’s announcement, the Indian has been on the bank’s board.

Sterling in a regulatory filing on the Nigerian Exchange Limited notified the regulator

Tripathi has more than 32 years of banking experience and has worked as the General Manager operations, internal banking group with SBI and SBI Canada.

Between 2017 and 2020, Tripathi was the head – bancassurance with SBI Mutual Fund and later with SBI General Insurance.

He was also a former CEO of SBI DIFC branch in Dubai.

“The Board and Management of Sterling Bank Plc thank Mr. Tripathi for his meritorious service and wish him continued success in his future endeavours,” Sterling Bank added.