Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, appears to be on an attacking spree against politicians she deems haven’t helped the country in any significant way.

This comes as Omotola has attacked the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan for allegedly wasting the country’s resources while it held sway for about six years.

The Nollywood actress was reacting to social media post, where a lady identified as Halima Waziri apologized to Jonathan for criticizing him while in power despite being a “true democrat” and not dictatorial.

Waziri wrote, “Dear former president Goodluck Ebele Azikiwe Jonathan GCFR, GCON. My name is Halima waziri I will like to use this medium to officially apologize to you for criticizing and condemning your administration in the year 2015. Until after you left office that i realised the kind of person exactly you were. you are indeed a man of integrity not acclaimed integrity; you are a real Democrat not a dictator.”

But reacting, Omotola said the lady’s apology was uncalled for as the former president’s government was a “one-eyed” and “wasteful” one.

She also described the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as incompetent, but said Nigerians cannot “want a one-eyed because its better than a blind.”

The actress tweeted, “This in itself is a problem. There is Nothing to apologize for. That Administration was wasteful. Although it was a way better time than Now, it was not the best for Nigerians Anyway. We cannot want a one-eyed cause its better than a blind. We must value ourselves to want Full vision.”

Recall that Omotola had recently attacked the Buhari administration for allegedly making the country ‘‘hellish’’ for Nigerians.

She had decried the “lack of money in circulation’’ under the current administration, adding that the government had allegedly failed to stop recent extra-judicial killings in the country.