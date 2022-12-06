After Carrying Over Law School For BBNaija, JMK Finally Called To Bar

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former Big Brother housemate, Jumoke Adedoyin, popularly known as JMK, has stated that her new status as a lawyer has strengthened her belief that she can be anything she wishes.

The reality TV star said this in an Instagram post on Tuesday while sharing pictures of herself dressed in the ceremonial wig and gown of lawyers.

She is best known for her appearances on the reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 6 (Shine Ya Eye) which premiered on 24 July 2021.

JMK said, “Officially a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Z. J. Adedoyin Esq. LL.B (Hons), B.L (Hons).

“Being called to the Bar has just proven to me that I can be anything; I can be JMK the reality tv star, JMK the CEO, and now JMK the BARRISTER! A multifaceted Esq, who sets her mind to anything and gets it done,” she said

“It has proven to me that I can’t be tied down by people’s timelines and everything happens within God’s perfect plan. He perfected it as he always does and now I am certain I am only going to walk in the path he has created especially for me.

“I believe in myself, there are no limitations I have of myself in my mind, the possibilities of what I am and what I can be are endless. Grateful for the endless love and support of my family through this journey,” she said.

The reality star further stated that she would now like to be referred to as “the law” following her new status.

“From now on I am going to tell everyone ‘Excuse me? ESQ speaking’ and when you see me all I wanna hear is “THE LAWWW!” she said.

JMK had in 2021 revealed on BBNaija show that she made a difficult decision to pause her admission into the Nigerian Bar to participate in the reality show.