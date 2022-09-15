After Closed-Door Meeting With Obi, Jonathan Meets IBB, Abdulsalami

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has held closed-door meetings with former Military leaders, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar in Minna, Niger State, few hours after hosting the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, to a closed-door meeting in Abuja.

Jonathan, who met with Obi, however did not provide reasons for the meeting.

Obi had also visited IBB just like he had met with former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, as he continues to consult former leaders and other political stakeholders towards the realisation of his presidential ambition.

Obasanjo has also met with IBB and Abdulsalami in his bid to sell Obi’s candidacy ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Jonathan however said the meeting on Thursday in Minna which was held privately was a normal meeting without any political consideration.

He told journalists that, “The visit is just the normal regular one especially being the youngest of all the former leaders.

“It is also an opportunity for me to visit General Abdusalami Abubakar who has just come back from a treatment abroad and also took time to visit General Babangida,” he remarked.