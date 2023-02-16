After Dealing Blow To APC Govs, Buhari Jets Out To Addis Ababa

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday depart Nigeria to attend the 36th ordinary session of the African Union (AU) Assembly in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the presidency has announced.

According to Garba Shehu, senior media assistant to the president, Buhari will join other African leaders at the AU Summit themed ‘Acceleration of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Implementation’ and participate in three high-level meetings bordering on peace and security, climate change and the political situation in some West African countries.

The four-day trip will see Buhari attending and delivering speeches at meetings of the AU’s Peace and Security Council (PSC), the Committee of the Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC) and also attend an extraordinary summit of the ECOWAS.

The trip is coming after a state broadcast delivered by President Buhari, where he addressed citizens on his administration’s decision to continue with its Naira redesign and cash swap policy despite an order of the Supreme Court temporarily halting the demonetization of old N1,000, N500 and N200 notes from February 10.

The apex court had granted the interim injunction in a suit brought before it by some governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) seeking to stop the Federal Government from withdrawing the old notes until the new ones have been widely circulated.

But Buhari ignored the Supreme Court injunction and only approved the continued use of N200 notes for sixty days ending April 10. According to him, the monetary policy is partly aimed at minimizing “the influence of money in politics” in the forthcoming general.

The president’s decision has been interpreted as a blow to the APC governors who may be aware of the dangers of allowing the policy to sail and decided to approach the Supreme Court to stop it.

Jide Ojo, a renowned public affairs commentator and political analyst, said the policy targeted at curbing vote-buying is good but was introduced at the wrong time.

According to him, the government is targeting a few politicians at the expense of millions of Nigerians who are bearing the brunt of the scarcity of the new Naira notes.

Ojo said those who buy votes would always find ways to do so because they keep money in hard currencies.

“The only thing I can say is that because he (Buhari) is not running again, he doesn’t care what happens to his party at the elections. Because if the policy continues, it may put the party in bad light,” he summited.