After EFCC Investigated ‘Mindless Looting’ By Governors, They Want To Remove Our Chairman–Wilson Uwujaren

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has said those behind recent protests against the chairman of the commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, are those who have been Investigated for looting state treasury.

This was revealed during a media briefing in Abuja on Tuesday by Wilson Uwujaren, the Head of the Media and Publicity unit of the EFCC.

According to him, the groups calling for the removal of the EFCC chairman are sponsored by persons under investigation. He therefore, urged Nigerians to ignore the street protests.

He said: “Information available to the Commission indicates that the group is sponsored by persons under investigation by the Commission, and have been mobilised and mandated by their paymaster to embarrass the person of the Chairman, through choreographed street protests across the country until he is removed from office.

“It is significant that this group found its voice after the EFCC launched an investigation into the mindless looting of the treasury of one of the states.

“This same group shouted that the Commission lacked the power to investigate the theft of the state’s resources. Their latest dance in the market square came a few hours after family members of a sitting state governor were arraigned at an Abuja court for allegedly stealing the state’s funds.”

The spokesman assured Nigerians that EFCC is not going to be distracted by such campaigns, adding that the Commission has never undermined the power of the judiciary.

Over the weekend, some anti-corruption civil society organisations staged a protest, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Bawa for allegedly disobeying court orders on several occasions.