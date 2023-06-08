After Election Of Two Speakers, Police Seal-Off Nasarawa Assembly Complex

Nigeria
By The Whistler
Nigeria-Police

The police have sealed off the Nasarawa House of Assembly Complex, to avert a breakdown of law and order following the emergence of two speakers for the seventh assembly.

Advertisement

DSP Ramhan Nansel, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said this on Wednesday in a statement in Lafia.

RELATED
Nigeria

‘Remain Focused’- IGP Baba Warns Officers As Police Arrest 3,619 Crime Suspects In 5 Months

Nigeria

Usman Baba Remains Inspector General Of Police – Muyiwa Adejobi

Nansel said that the action was due to a directive by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Maiyaki Mohammed-Baba.

He said that the commissioner gave the directive after consultation with other security agencies in the state.

The members-elect on Tuesday, June 6, held two parallel proceedings resulting in the emergence of two different speakers for the assembly.
An unusually heavy security presence was noticed at the complex When NAN visited on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement