After Election Of Two Speakers, Police Seal-Off Nasarawa Assembly Complex

The police have sealed off the Nasarawa House of Assembly Complex, to avert a breakdown of law and order following the emergence of two speakers for the seventh assembly.

DSP Ramhan Nansel, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said this on Wednesday in a statement in Lafia.

Nansel said that the action was due to a directive by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Maiyaki Mohammed-Baba.

He said that the commissioner gave the directive after consultation with other security agencies in the state.

The members-elect on Tuesday, June 6, held two parallel proceedings resulting in the emergence of two different speakers for the assembly.

An unusually heavy security presence was noticed at the complex When NAN visited on Wednesday.