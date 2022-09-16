After Failed South-West Trip, Atiku To Bond With Family In Dubai

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, is taking a break from politicking after months of traveling the length of breadth of the country to engage with party stakeholders about his presidential ambition.

Atiku would be traveling to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, to bond with his family and apparently take some rest to conserve energy before the commencement of campaigns on September 28.

But before the trip to Dubai, the PDP presidential candidate will on Friday begin “a business trip” to Europe after which he’d stop over to see his family before returning to Nigeria.

The trips are “for business and family purposes and have nothing to do with medicals”, Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, said in a news release on Friday.

According to Ibe, Atiku “will be travelling immediately after his meeting on Friday in Lagos, with the leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) alongside the PDP vice presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta.

“Today’s trip is in continuation of an earlier business trip of 3 weeks ago. At the conclusion of his European trip, the former Vice President will also use the opportunity to visit his family in Dubai.”

The aide did not mention when Atiku is expected back in the country but the PDP candidate should return before the commencement of the presidential campaigns.

Atiku’s trips are coming amidst the unresolved crisis rocking the main opposition party.

The trips are also coming about 24 hours after Atiku’s meeting with the South West PDP leaders failed to suppress their call for the resignation of the party’s chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, as they insisted that having northerners as a presidential candidate and national chairman shows lack of equity in the party.

Meanwhile, despite the outrage that northerners were dominating the party, the PDP on Thursday appointed Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, as the Director-General of its presidential campaign organization.