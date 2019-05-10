Emir Sanusi Gets UN Appointment Day After Ganduje ‘Reduced’ His Powers

Advertisement

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi has been appointed by the United Nations, UN as an Advocate for its Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

This is coming less than a day after the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje assented to a bill passed by the State House of Assembly on the breaking up of the emirate in the state.

The splitting of the emirate meant that the “power and influence” of Sanusi has been “reduced”

Sanusi was said to have opposed the re-election of Ganduje, who needed a disputed supplementary election to be returned to office in the March 2019 governorship election.

After Ganduje lost the poll heavily in Kano municipal, there were rumours that he would hunt the emir after the election.

The UN appointed Emir Sanusi as a member of the new class of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) advocates.

The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, through his spokesman, Farhan Haq made the announcement at a news conference in New York.

The SDG advocates are 17 influential public figures committed to “raising awareness, inspiring greater ambition, and pushing for faster action on the SDGs.”

Sanusi is one of the six new members of the group, which is co-chaired by President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana and Erna Solberg, prime minister of Norway.

The other five new members are Hindou Ibrahim of Chad, Dia Mirza of India, Edward Ndopu of South Africa, Nadia Murad of Iraq and Marta Vieira da Silva of Brazil.

Haq said the six new members will take over from the previous six who had been made SDG advocate alumni.

“The Secretary-General looks forward to working with the group over the coming years to advance the SDGs,’’ the spokesman said.