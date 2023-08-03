After Ganduje’s Confirmation As APC Chairman, Nat’l Legal Adviser Adamu Resigns

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In response to recent developments within the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party’s National Legal Adviser, Ahmad Usman El-Marzuq Esq, has tendered his resignation.

Advertisement

The move comes as Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Senator Ajibola Basiru were elected on Thursday as the new National Chairman and National Secretary, respectively.

El-Marzuq in his resignation letter stated that there has been a reconfiguration of party offices to promote national cohesion and ensure adequate regional representation.

He however, said his decision to step down from his position was to facilitate a smooth transition of the party’s leadership.

In a letter dated August 2nd and signed by the Special Adviser to National Legal Adviser, AbduHalim Adamu, he conveyed his gratitude to the President and the entire leadership of the APC for the opportunity to serve as the party’s National Legal Adviser.

Adamu said, “In light of the recent developments within our great Party the All Progressives Congress (APC), with the emergence of His Excellency Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Senator Ajibola Basiru as National Chairman and National Secretary and the reconfiguration of Party offices for national cohesion and adequate regional representation, the National Legal Adviser found it pertinent that he resigns his position within the Party to allow for a smooth reconfiguration of the party’s leadership.

Advertisement

“The National Legal Adviser thanks the President and the entire leadership of the Party for the opportunity given to him to serve.”

El-Marzuq resignation marks a significant development within the party, especially in the aftermath of the 12th NEC meeting where key leadership positions were decided. The party is striving to strengthen its organizational structure and prepare for future political challenges.

Senator Abdullahi Adamu and lyiola Omisore had in July resigned from their positions as national chairman and secretary respectively.

Also, the Vice Chairman, for Northwest, Salihu Lukman had resigned from his position following moves to make Ganduje the party’s national chairman.