After Halting Aid To Niger, U.S Delegation Visits Military Junta

The United States Government deployed a delegation led by Under Secretary, Victoria Nuland, to meet and have talks with the military junta that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic.

This was after the U.S. government on August 4, paused certain foreign assistance programmes benefiting the government of Niger pending when the soldiers backtracked from the coup d’etat.

The US position since the military takeover has always been the restoration of President Mohamed Bazoum’s administration.

However, not all the US foreign assistance programmes in Niger were suspended.

“Most importantly, the provision of life-saving humanitarian and food assistance will continue. Further, we are continuing U.S. government activities in Niger where feasible to do so, including diplomatic and security operations, for the protection of U.S. personnel,” the US Department of States had said in a statement.

But despite the ultimatum given to the junta by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), urging the soldiers to return to the barracks, they refused to backtrack.

Rather, the soldiers named a former economy minister, Ali Mahama Lamine, as the country’s new prime minister, contrary to the directive of ECOWAS and other international partners.

Amid the development, the U.S under-secretary travelled to the country’s capital to meet the coup plotters.

She insisted on the restoration of democracy.

“Traveled to Niamey to express grave concern at the undemocratic attempts to seize power and urged a return to constitutional order,” she tweeted on Tuesday.