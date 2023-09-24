After He Embarrassed Tinubu, NIPR Reveals Ajuri Ngelale Not Its Member

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has said that Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is not qualified for the job because he is not a certified member of the institute.

The NIPR is the regulatory body for public relations in Nigeria, and its law forbids anyone from practicing public relations without the necessary certification and licensing.

The institute’s revelation came days after a gaffe by Ngelale caused embarrassment to the Tinubu administration.

The presidential aide had claimed that Tinubu was the first African leader to ring the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ) closing bell at the United States stock exchange market in New York.

But a fact-check revealed that Jakaya Kiwete, former president of Tanzania, rang the NASDAQ closing bell in 2011, forcing the State House to retract Ngelale’s claim.

Prior to this, Ngelale had falsely claimed that the United Arab Emirates had lifted its visa ban on Nigerians following a meeting between President Tinubu and his UAE counterpart.

The embarrassing situation apparently prompted the NIPR to check its record and discovered that the presidential aide does not possess the required certification to practice public relations in the country.

According to a member of the NIPR governing council, the absence of formal PR training and certification raises questions about Ngelale’s suitability for his position in the Tinubu Presidency.

“We have checked our records and membership register and we could not find Ajuri Ngelale in the list. One can be a good writer, broadcaster or journalist but there are set parameters of knowledge a communicator needs to acquire including qualification before he/she can practice Public Relations in Nigeria.

“The law establishing NIPR provides laid-down rules about appointing spokespersons which also makes it a criminal offence for anybody to practice Public Relations by whatever name without certification by the Institute. In fact the NIPR act stipulates punishment for illegal practice including imprisonment, fine, or both,” a member of the newly elected NIPR governing council told PRNigeria.

Born in 1986, Ngelale is a Nigerian broadcast journalist who previously served as senior special adviser on public affairs to former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was a co-principal spokesperson of Ahmed Bola Tinubu presidential campaign council for the 2023 presidential elections.

Ngelale was a senior reporter and presenter at Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Channels Television.