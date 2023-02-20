After Losing Over 40,000 Lives, Turkey Suffers Another Earthquake

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the southern part of Turkey on Monday.

Advertisement

The country’s disaster and emergency agency, AFAD, confirmed this, adding that the tremor affected buildings in Antakya and trapped a yet-to-be-disclosed number of people.

The development is occurring less than one month after a 7.8-magnitude struck the region and hit the country’s borders with Syria.

Authorities say that the earthquake killed over 44,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

BBC reports that the latest tremor was felt in Syria, Egypt, and Lebanon.