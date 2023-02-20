After Losing Over 40,000 Lives, Turkey Suffers Another Earthquake

World News
By Wondrous Nnaemeka
Syria-Turkey-Earthquakes

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the southern part of Turkey on Monday.

Advertisement

The country’s disaster and emergency agency, AFAD, confirmed this, adding that the tremor affected buildings in Antakya and trapped a yet-to-be-disclosed number of people.

RELATED
World News

36,217 Deaths: Building Developers Arrested, 134 Under Investigation Over Turkey-Syria Earthquakes

World News

Syria, Turkey Earthquakes: Death Toll Surpasses 5,000 As WHO Predicts 23m People Could Be Affected

The development is occurring less than one month after a 7.8-magnitude struck the region and hit the country’s borders with Syria.

Authorities say that the earthquake killed over 44,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

BBC reports that the latest tremor was felt in Syria, Egypt, and Lebanon.

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement