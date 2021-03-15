After Months Of Closure, FG To Reopen Kano, Enugu, Port Harcourt Ports For International Flights

65 SHARES Share Tweet

The Federal Government has said it will reopen the Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu airports for international flights.

The Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, made the disclosure on Monday during the Presidential Tax Force on Covid-19 briefing.

The airports were shut from international flight operations last year to contain the spread of Covid-19.

While making the disclosure, Sirika noted that all the mechanisms needed for safe operation of outbound flights at the airports have been put in place.

Enugu airport will be open for operation on the 3rd of May 2021, while Kano airport will be opened Kano on the 5th of April, 2021

Port Harcourt will commence operation on the 15th of April, 2021, according to Sirika

He said, “There has been agitations for us to open Port Harcourt, Enugu and Kano and of course, it takes a tremendous amount of work, appropriation in the management of this virus.

“We will do only at a time what will be good for the management of this virus, it is very painful especially for us in civil aviation to have our airports closed and our direct source of income affected as we are finding it extremely difficult to pay salaries.

“So, we shut down the airport with great care and when we shut down the airports, we had to keep them running otherwise the facilities in there will get dilapidated for lack of usage.

” So, it is in our interest to keep them open but unfortunately, we couldn’t because of our collective health and goods of the country and those that do business with Nigeria.

“Now that we have most of the things in place due to the work by the PTF, we will be opening Enugu airport on the 3rd of May 2021. We will be opening Kano on the 5th of April, 2021 and Port Harcourt on the 15th of April, 2021 for international flights.”

