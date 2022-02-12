After Pregnancy Rumours, Aisha Buhari Sacks Domestic Affairs Aide, Others

Less than two months after ordering all aides attached to her office to proceed on compulsory indefinite leave, the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has dismissed some of her aides.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the redeployment of the aides at the behest of his wife.

THE WHISTLER late December reported that Mrs. Buhari ordered her aides to proceed on leave “until further notice” amidst reports that she was allegedly pregnant.

Shehu said on Saturday: “At the instance of the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, the President has also approved the immediate redeployment of three of the political appointees in her office to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, pending their assignment to some other government departments or agencies.

“Those affected by the redeployment are: Dr. Mohammed Kamal Abdulrahman, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Health and Development Partners and Personal Physician to the First Lady; Hadi Uba, Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Wole Aboderin, Special Assistant to the President on Non-Governmental Organisations, NGOs.

“Also approved with effect from 11th February is the disengagement of Zainab Kazeem, the Special Assistant to the President on Domestic and Social Events, Office of the First Lady.”

The presidential spokesperson added that Buhari also approved the appointment of journalist and former lawmaker, Mr. Sani Zorro, as the Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs and Strategy, Office of the First Lady.

“Zorro, a famous journalist brings to the new job decades-long experience in media practice, publishing and unionism leadership,’’ Shehu stated.