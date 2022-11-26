After ‘Preliminary’ Investigation, Police Say Resident’s Report Of Kidnap False

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos Police Command has disclosed its preliminary findings after a video of a resident recounting his experience with deadly kidnappers went viral on Thursday.

Ben Hundeyin, the state’s police spokesperson disclosed this via his Twitter handle on Friday.

According to him, the resident lied about his ordeal, describing his likes as scaremongers.

Hundeyin said, “Preliminary investigations so far reveal that every claim in the video is false. While investigation is ongoing, we encourage the man to show up to assist the Police with the investigation.

“Meanwhile, Lagosians are enjoined to go about their lawful businesses without succumbing to the antics of scaremongers. If you see something, say something!”

Hundeyin’s reactions came a day after he disclosed plans to investigate the resident’s claim, as reported by this paper.

The resident in the video had disclosed how he entered a commercial vehicle at one of Lagos’s high-brow areas, Lekki.

Unknown to him, the vehicle was operated by suspected kidnappers dressed in military uniforms.

He said the passengers were hypnotised but noted that being diabolically fortified helped him survive falling asleep and also being butchered by the kidnappers.

The resident had a part of his face damaged while blood was seen around his mouth and nose.

But Nigerians berated the approach of the Lagos Command, spotting loopholes in Hundeyins statement.

Reacting to his tweets, Nigerians questioned the possibility of concluding the entire claim of the victim was false when they (the police) were yet to speak to or examine the victim.

If you already claim pre-investigation says the claims are false, why invite him to assist you to complete the investigation.



You can't call me a liar & invite me to come & tell you how I have lied when you've made up your mind about me lying. — Ikpémá 🗺 (@whydwriter) November 25, 2022

Others believed the video was false and appreciated the police for its timely feedback.

I said it before that the video is s BIG, FAT LIES. The man is legend in lying. Nothing adds up at all. — LONG LIVE PMB & BAT (@BNkenny) November 25, 2022

But some remained firm that no conclusion should be drawn if what the police had is only half-baked.

I'm trying to make sense of this tweet. You haven't interviewed the man and yet you already arrived at that his claims are false? Yet again, you extended an invitation for him to come over and assist your investigation when you already concluded that he was lying? Nawa for WAEC. — Omalinze the Cat (@olisanwizu) November 25, 2022

Meanwhile, a tweep believes that the victim should be arrested for spreading falsehood.