After Six Days Of Grandstanding, Northern Traders Finally End Food Blockade To Southern Nigeria

After days of grandstanding, the Leadership of Cattle and Foodstuff dealers under the aegis of Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria, on Wednesday, finally agreed to resume the movement of food supplies from the northern part of the country to the southern region.

Nigerians in the past few days had lamented the sudden scarcity and increase in price of staple foods across the country.

The increase in prices was caused by the food blockade and ban on supply of foodstuffs from the north to the southern part of the country.

Awwalu Aliyu, an official of the union in Kano had earlier explained that the decision not to supply food to the South was not to starve southerners but to protest against attacks on their people.

He also claimed that northerners had recorded loss of lives and properties to the #EndSARS protests and the recent Shasha market crisis in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

But on Wednesday, the Union, reached an agreement to lift the ban after a meeting with the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

The meeting was attended by a former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode among other top officials in the public and private sectors of the economy others.

One of the Youth Leaders of the Cattle Dealers Association, Abdullahi Tom confirmed that the union has agreed to lift the blockade.