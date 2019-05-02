After Snake Scare, Liberian President George Weah Back In Office

Advertisement

After two weeks of abandoning his office after two snakes were found in the building, President George Weah of Liberia has resumed working from the office.

Two snakes were found in Weah’s office on April 17, which forced him to work from his private residence.

Press Secretary Smith Toby had told the BBC that two black snakes were found in the Foreign Affairs Ministry building, his official place of work.

Advertisement

“It’s just to make sure that crawling and creeping things get fumigated from the building,” Mr Toby said.

Reports say the building had to be thoroughly fumigated before the president was advised to return on Wednesday.

One of the first persons to visit Weah at the office was former Vice-President Joseph Boakai, who lost to him in the 2017 presidential election.

The president briefed him on his government’s efforts to “protect the tenets of democracy”, and to attract foreign investment to boost the economy, a statement posted on the presidential website said.

The office of the president has been based in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ six-floor building since a fire in 2006 gutted the nearby presidential mansion.

Advertisement

The snakes which emerged from a hole on the ground floor of the six-floor building went right back into it when people desperately tried to kill them.