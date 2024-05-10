After Ten Days In Captivity, FIJ Reporter Daniel Ojukwu Regains Freedom

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) Daniel Ojukwu, who was abducted by men of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Inspector-General of Police, has regained freedom.

Recall that Ojukwu on an official duty was abducted on May 1, 2024, in Lagos state with his whereabouts unknown to his family and colleagues.

His disappearance raised concerns from his family and colleagues, which led to the organisation filing a missing person report at the police station where he was abducted.

Five days into his disappearance the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Inspector General of Police relocated him to the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) in Abuja.

He was later moved to the Force of Criminal

Investigation Department (FCID).

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the protest rocked the NPF headquarters in Abuja following the continuous detention of Ojukwu for nine days as well as the silence of the police leadership on the matter.

In the wake of the event, FIJ through her attorney Abimbola Ojenike, Managing Partner of Slingstone LP, on Friday, said, “Daniel Ojukwu’s case is one of the most egregious cases of human rights violation and misuse of the powers of the Police against journalists.

“This will not go unchallenged. There’s a significant public interest in Daniel’s human rights enforcement action that goes beyond just this violation. The constitutional right to free speech is dead if journalists can no longer expose the malfeasance in government officials without fear or oppression.”