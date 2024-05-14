After THE WHISTLER Report, ABSU Suspends Security Personnel For Assaulting Female Student

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Abia State University (ABSU) has suspended a security staff member, Mr. Ugochukwu Onyemere, for three months following allegations of student brutality.

This development comes after a report by THE WHISTLER detailed a disturbing incident involving a female student, Miss Dominic Chizurum.

THE WHISTLER had reported how an altercation between Miss Chizurum and a security officer on May 6th led to the assault.

The report alleged, based on eyewitness accounts, that the security officer brutally assaulted Ms Chizurum, resulting in significant injuries.

In a swift response, ABSU authorities announced the suspension of Mr. Onyemere, citing “dereliction of duty and gross act of indiscipline.” The suspension letter, signed by the University Registrar, Dr. Acho Elendu, emphasized that this action is pending a full investigation.

The suspension letter reads:

“The University Management has directed that you be suspended from duty for three (3) months with immediate effect, for dereliction of duty and gross act of indiscipline.

“You will be placed on half salary for the period of the suspension, in line with the University Conditions of Service, pending further investigation of your involvement in a case of brutalization of a student, Miss Dominic Chizurum, on Monday, 6h May, 2024, at Hostel ‘H Room 22, which is inconsistent with the level of responsibility expected of you as a security personnel.

“You are expected to hand over all University property in your care to the Acting Chief Security Officer.”