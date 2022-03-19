After THE WHISTLER Report, Gov Bello Visits Shiroro IDPs Camp, Orders Improved Facilities

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has directed the provision of more facilities at the Gwada Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Shiroro Local Government of the state after a report by THE WHISTLER highlighted the poor facilities and living conditions in the IDP camp.

THE WHISTLER had reported how the IDPs who were forced to abandon their homelands in the wake of banditry are made to live in unsavoury conditions.

This website reported that the sanitary conditions of the camps were unhygienic as residents use pit latrines that were hurriedly dug within the compounds.

However, Governor Bello who visited the IDPs camp located at Central Model Primary School, Gwada, on Saturday, directed the provision of additional shelters and mobile toilets to improve the sanitary condition of the camp.

While sympathizing with the IDPs, the governor reassured them of his unwavering commitment to reestablishing security and seeing them all return to their normal lives.

He assured them that the government will do everything necessary to ensure that they are all returned to the safety of their homes so that they can go back to their farms. He also said the government will support all those who have lost their houses with funds to help them rebuild.

Bello announced that new security chiefs have been posted to the state to consolidate on the ongoing offensive against criminals in the state who, according to him, have suffered considerable losses of more than 400 members in the last few weeks.

He then implored the persons to furnish security agents with information of bandits, promising that the government will continue to reward anyone who helps in identifying informants within the camp.