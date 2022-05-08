After Tinubu’s Intervention, Ganduje Directs Kano APC To Reconcile With Jibrin

Following the intervention of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has directed the state secretariat of the party to resolve the ongoing crisis that prompted Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin to quit the party.

Kano State APC chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, in a press statement, said Ganduje directed the party’s leadership to “immediately take measures for the amicable resolution of the internal differences arising from interested parties seeking nomination to contest election into the Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency.”

He said the party secretariat has, subsequently, complied and summoned a stakeholders meeting to discuss the situation in the constituency.

According to him, an invitation has been sent to all the aspiring candidates for the position and Jibrin has already accepted the proposal and shown readiness to attend the meeting.

The Kano APC chair called on aggrieved persons to remain calm and cooperate with the party with a view to resolving the internal crisis and further assured that the meeting would come up with a position acceptable to all the aspirants.

Jibrin, who is the Director-General of the Tinubu Support Groups Management Council, had earlier quit the party after he was reportedly schemed out of the ticket to contest the Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency seat.

However, the APC national leader was said to have reached out to Ganduje to “broker a truce and ensure the unity within the party is not ruptured”.