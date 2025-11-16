After Trump’s Threat, Tinubu Brokers Peace Between Christian Leaders, Fulani In Plateau

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu’s emissary to Plateau State has secured a peace deal between Christian leaders and Fulani groups in the state in a bid to restore peace and foster intercommunal harmony in the troubled parts of the state.

Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this on Sunday.

Dr Abiodun Essiet, a senior special assistant on community engagement in the North Central Zone, spent two days in the state from last Thursday engaging Christian clerics and Miyetti Allah community leaders in dialogue.

The peace mission culminated in a town hall meeting in Jos, where delegates from various local government areas, traditional rulers, women, and youth leaders gathered to discuss ways to strengthen community-based peace structures and promote coexistence among diverse communities.

Essiet paid a courtesy visit to Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo, Chairman of the Regional Church Council in Barkin Ladies. The discussions were said to have centred on faith-based leadership and its role in promoting peace, unity, and social development.

Dachomo has been the loudest voice of Christian communities in the state. Along with the reverend, Essiet addressed some widows and conveyed President Tinubu’s message of ethnic reconciliation in the state.

The presidential aide also met with Fulani leaders in Barkin Ladi to foster mutual understanding between pastoral and farming communities.

Onanuga said Essiet reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to inclusive engagement

Later in the day, she conducted a workshop on establishing a community peace structure for the 17 local government areas in Jos.

Essiet also held a closed-door meeting with the Irigwe community, the Miyetti Allah group, and representatives of the Youth Council of Bassa LGA, focusing on sustaining peace and discussing how the 17-member peace committee can strengthen dialogue, reconciliation, and coexistence between the two communities.

Onanuga said the presidential envoy reiterated President Tinubu’s commitment to peace and inclusive governance.

According to him, the community-based peace structure is a key instrument for grassroots unity, dialogue, and long-term stability in the North Central region.

“A quick win in the peace efforts was the resolution of the conflict between David Toma, the owner of Agha Farm in the Gyel district of Jos South, and some herdsmen. Toma seized two cows following the destruction of his farm. On November 15, the MACBAN Chairman of BASSA LGA, Alhaji Isah Yau, paid a compensation of N500,000 to Toma, who subsequently released the cows. All parties signed an undertaking to embrace peace in the state,” Onanuga added.

The efforts came on the heels of Nigeria’s designation as a “Country of Particular Concern” by President Donald Trump’s administration over alleged systematic killings of Christians in the country.

The president had threatened to intervene militarily if the Tinubu administration failed to curb the killings.

“If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our cherished Christians! WARNING: The Nigerian government had better move fast!” Trump had warned.

“When Christians, or any such group, is slaughtered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 worldwide), something must be done!”

“I am asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter and report back to me. The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria and numerous other countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our great Christian population around the world!”