After Two Nights In Captivity, Ten Abducted Officers Regain Freedom

By Nneoma Benson
An internal memo by the Nigeria Police has revealed that 10 officers abducted in Kogi State have regained freedom.

The memo, released on Thursday, disclosed that the officers were rescued on Wednesday night.

“All 10 kidnapped officers were rescued unhurt …” the memo sighted by Premium Times read.

The officers of the Nasarawa State Command were reportedly rescued around Jakura village in Obajana on after spending two nights in captivity.

The officers were kidnapped on Sunday in the Obajana area of the Kogi.

