Aftermath Of Flooding, Enugu Traditional Ruler Seeks Help

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

His Royal Highness Igwe Umunna Emeka Emmanuel, the traditional ruler of Ojjor community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, Wednesday, called on governments, individuals and agencies to come to the aid of his people following the flood that submerged the agrarian community last November.

Advertisement

Igwe Umunna told THE WHISTLER that over ten thousand occupants of the riverine community located on Enugu-Kogi borders face acute famine and poverty following the loss of their farms and buildings to the flood. He said that the Enugu State Emergency Management Agency and the National Emergency Management Agency brought them some relief materials, but they need more of farm inputs.

In his words, “The state and federal governments brought us some relief materials, mainly food items. Aside them, the International World Organisation also came. They took stock of our losses, but we have not heard from them again.

“Nobody in Ojjor has seed rice. The flood came at the peak of farming. We lost everything, inclusive our property. We don’t have a kobo with us to embark on our farming activities. We are mainly agrarian people. We need seeds, fertilisers, insecticides, irrigation equipment, among others.

“We also need financial assistance. We have land by the river banks that we can use for dry season cultivation if funds are made available. The time is going. We told the International World Organisation that we also need a common house where our people could stay in case of a recurrence of this ecological problem.”

The royal father further demanded citing of a seaport in the area for easy evacuation in case of flooding. He said, “We need a port where we could ferry people and their property across the river in cases of flooding. The most recent one submerged us within few minutes, and all our farm produce, household property and plantations are gone. Our ability to swim saved many lives, otherwise the casualties would have been unimaginable. If we had a port, we would have saved some of the things we lost.”

Advertisement

On how the flood might affect the voting powers of the community, he said, “Our voting strength has diminished. Over 2, 003 persons were affected. A majority of them are eligible to vote. The flood came very suddenly.”