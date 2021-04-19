Again, 5 Americans Shot At Louisiana

26 SHARES Share Tweet

About five United States residents arrived with gunshot wounds at several hospitals in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Sunday.

Police authorities in Shreveport confirmed this, saying there was a crime incident involving multiple shooting on Hearne Avenue about 9:02 p.m on Sunday.

“We responded this evening to a traffic congestion and during that congestion, numerous shots were fired,” the police spokesperson responded to newsmen.

The operative added that the causality was not yet clear, but said investigations were ongoing.

Reuters reports that “one victim was shot in the head, while another suffered multiple gunshot wounds.”

The development was coming after a gunman had shot and killed eight staff of an Indianapolis FedEx center on Thursday night.

The gunman was said to have also taken his life in the process.

Recall that the U.S. president, Joe Biden, had on April 8 described the numerous mass shootings in the country as an embarrassment.

He called on the legislative arm to do more in making laws that would stop the atrocities committed due to the availability of guns to the citizenry.

“They’ve offered plenty of thoughts and prayers — members of Congress — but they’ve passed not a single new federal law to reduce gun violence. Enough prayers. Time for some action.

“Gun violence in this country is an epidemic. Let me say it again: Gun violence in this country is an epidemic, and it’s an international embarrassment,” he said.