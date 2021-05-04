Again, American Music Star, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Changes Name

39 SHARES Share Tweet

American musician Sean Combs, popularly known as Diddy has announced an official name change today.

The mogul posted a picture of his driver’s license to his Instagram on Monday revealing that he has changed his middle name from “John” to “Love”.

“Look what I just got in the mail today… IT’S OFFICIAL!!! WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA”, his caption read.

He followed this post with another on Tuesday, showing a picture of the official court document for the change.

He accompanied the picture with a caption that read, “Imma need y’all to take me seriously on this one!!! #TheLoveEra LOVE”.

Combs has changed his stage name from “Puffy”, to “Puff Daddy”, to “P. Diddy” over the years before finally settling on “Diddy”.

Back in 2017, Combs had announced that he would be changing his name to “Love also known as Brother Love”.

I decided to change my name again!



My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG — LOVE (@Diddy) November 4, 2017

He, however, backtracked after a few days, saying he was only joking.

“Due to the overwhelming response to the media out there, and just to not wanting there to be any confusion, I was only joking. I didn’t change my name”, he said.

Combs is famous for hits like “I’m coming home”, “Come to me” and “I need a girl” among others.

He has produced and cultivated artists such as The Notorious B.I.G, Mary J Blige, and Usher.