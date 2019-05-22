Again, Bandits Raid Katsina Communities, Kill Over 30

After a week some Katsina residents took to the street in protest to the unrestrained attacks of bandits on citizens, suspected bandits have again launched other attacks on some communities in the state which have left more than 30 people killed.

According to reports, the attacks were between Monday and Tuesday.

The communities affected included Mara Zamfarawa village in Danmusa local government area (LGA); Sabon-Layin Galadima community of Faskari LGA; and Yar’Gamji village of Batsari LGA.

Residents of the affected areas in Katsina said 26 persons, mostly farmers, were feared dead during the attacks.

According to The Cable, the suspects were said to have also carted away some animals.

Eleven persons were said to have been killed at Sabon-Layin Galadima village of Faskari LGA.

The Katsina State Police Spokesman, Gambo Isah disclosed that those killed in Faskari were members of a vigilante group.

“On the Faskari incident, a group of Yansakai (vigilantes) from Sabon Layi village, went into the forest and confronted the bandits since yesterday and did not report back. Two corpses were recovered and buried by the villagers yesterday,” he told reporters.

“A search party led by the DPO in Faskari recovered three other bodies inside the forest. A bandits’ camp was also discovered abandoned by the bandits. Investigation is ongoing.”

Five persons were reportedly killed at Mara Zamfarawa village in Danmusa LGA on Tuesday.

The suspects were said to have attacked the residents while working on their farms. In Batsari LGA, they killed 10 person, leaving others injured.

“They attacked Yar’Gamji village of Batsari LGA and killed 10 persons. They entered the village on motorcycles. The attackers also rustled many animals and injured many people,” an official of the local government said.

Following the incident, youth from Batsari LGA protested the killings and displayed the corpses before the Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, emir of Katsina, and Aminu Bello Masari, Governor of the State.

While Usman sympathised with the protesters over the incident, Masari said the government would put measures in place to end the banditry.

“I feel it better than you feel, because I know Allah will ask me on the Day of Judgement.

“It is our duty to protect lives and property in the state, yet, this is what is happening, we are doing our best.

“You bear me witness that wherever such incident occurred, I visit the community and tell them our commitment toward addressing the menace.

“We are going to table the problem of insecurity challenges bedeviling all the northern states before Mr President tomorrow,” Masari said.

On May 14, some residents of Batsari Local Government Area of the State had protested the unrestrained killings of citizens.

The protest which was carried out by men, youths and children saw them burning tires and billboards of President Muhammadu Buhari and the State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari.

According to them both Buhari and Masari failed to use their leadership powers to end the menace of banditry in their area.