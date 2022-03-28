Again, Court Refuses To Grant DCP Abba Kyari Bail

For the second time, the Federal High Court Abuja on Monday refused to grant the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, bail on account of his alleged involvement in drug trafficking alongside six other defendants.

Justice Emeka Nwite, in whose court Kyari and others are facing charges bordering on the possession of 21.35kg of cocaine, denied him bail in a ruling following the objections raised by the Director, Prosecution and Legal Services of NDLEA, Mr. Joseph Sunday.

The NDLEA lawyer had argued that kyari would jump bail because of the extradition request of the United States against him (relating to alleged money laundering with Hushppupi) as well as the allegations levelled against him in the country.

THE WHISTLER reported that the sixth and seventh co-defendants to Kyari (Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne) had on March 14 pleaded guilty to possession of illicit drugs.

In his ruling, Nwite agreed with the NDLEA that Kyari and the 2nd defendant, assistant commissioner of police, Sunday J. Ubua, were flight risk based on evidence before him.

Recall that in a fundamental human right suit filed by Kyari before Justice Inyang Ekwo, he had applied for bail based on medical grounds.

Kyari’s lawyer, Cynthia Ikenna, had on February 28 contended that Kyari was diabetic and that he would not get appropriate medication in detention.

But the NDLEA had tendered a detention order from another court division mandating the agency to keep the police officer and others for 14 days with a leverage to apply for extension.



Ekwo had ruled that he could not grant him bail because of an order by a coordinate court.