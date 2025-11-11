Again, Court Stops PDP National Convention

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

For the second time in two weeks, the Federal High Court in Abuja has halted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s planned 2025 National Convention scheduled to be held in Ibadan, Oyo State, from November 15 to 16.

Justice Peter Odo Lifu, delivering a ruling on Tuesday, issued a fresh restraining order against the party and also barred the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from supervising, monitoring, or recognizing the outcome of the proposed convention where national officers were expected to be elected.

The order followed an application filed by former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, a founding member of the PDP, who accused the party of denying him the opportunity to purchase the chairmanship nomination form, thereby excluding him unlawfully from participating in the exercise.

Justice Lifu held that the PDP failed to comply with the statutory conditions for organizing such a convention, including the publication of the timetable for members’ awareness as required by law.

He ruled that the balance of convenience was in Lamido’s favour since he would suffer greater harm if excluded from the process.

The judge further noted that Lamido had undertaken to pay damages to the PDP should his suit be deemed frivolous, emphasizing that strict adherence to constitutional and due process principles was essential to safeguard democracy.

“In a constitutional democracy, due process must be strictly observed by those in authority. To do otherwise is to endanger democracy itself,” Justice Lifu stated, adding that courts must not abdicate their duty to dispense justice without fear or favour.

Consequently, the court restrained the PDP from proceeding with the convention in Ibadan or any other location and prohibited INEC from monitoring, supervising, or recognizing any outcome arising therefrom.

It would be recalled that Justice James Omotosho of the same Federal High Court had earlier, on October 31, issued similar orders against the PDP, ruling that the party’s planned convention contravened established legal provisions.

Justice Omotosho had faulted the party for failing to hold valid congresses in some states and for issuing notices of meetings and correspondence signed solely by the National Chairman without the National Secretary, rendering such communications invalid.

He further held that the PDP violated the mandatory 21-day notice requirement to INEC for the monitoring of congresses and meetings, warning that the failure had placed the planned convention in jeopardy.

Justice Omotosho consequently restrained INEC from receiving, publishing, or recognizing the outcome of the proposed convention in Ibadan until the PDP complied fully with the law.