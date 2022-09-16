Again FG-ASUU Court Case Adjourned

40 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The court case between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been adjourned for the second time.

The National Industrial Court adjourned the suit till Monday, September 19, for hearing of the interlocutory application of the Federal Government.

At the resumed court sitting today, counsel to the FG, James Igwe, requested that the suit be given an accelerated hearing due to the urgency of the matter.

He added that since the matter was already in court, the union ought to call off the strike pending a ruling by the judge.

THE WHISTLER reported that after the first sitting in court on September 12, the judge presiding over the suit, Justice Polycap Hamman, adjourned the suit till September 16th (today) to give the FG and ASUU ample time to file all necessary documents pertaining to the suit.