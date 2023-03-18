Again, Fire Razes Borno’s Largest Market

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Gamboru Market located around the Customs area of Maiduguri, Borno State has been gutted by fire for the second time in three weeks.

The fire occurred at about 3 pm and is still raging as of press time.

The market fire is happening a few hours after another incident was reported in Biu town of the state where a section of the market where Timber is sold was completely razed by fire.

The situation has further disrupted the voting exercise in some parts of the state capital.

Gamboru Monday Market is the second largest market in the city, and it will be recalled that the market was razed during the presidential election on February 25.