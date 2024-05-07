Again Gunmen Strike, Kidnap Thirteen Residents Of Bwari Community

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Kidnappers Demand N900m To Free Abductees

After what appeared to be a breath of fresh air in terms of insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, suspected gunmen have again kidnapped 13 persons from Piko, a community in the Bwari area council.

According to eyewitnesses, the gunmen stormed the community in the wee hours of Sunday and carried out the operation that lasted for over one hour without any challenge from the security agencies.

The Madaki of the community, Chief John Jatau, confirmed the kidnap of 10 residents and four Fulani herdsmen during the attack.

He said that one person escaped among the four herdsmen from the kidnappers’ custody.

Subsequently, the kidnappers made contact with the families of the victims demanding a ransom of N900m to free the abducted persons, a source familiar with the matter said.

“The kidnapping incident occurred on Sunday night, May 5, at about 11 pm. The kidnappers raided the village for about one hour without any response, or reaction from the community or outsiders.

“The major challenge the community faced last night in terms of communication with others was, as a result of no telecommunication network in the village, they picked people from house to house. From the community, they picked about 13 people, and later released three.

“The have called and they demanded a ransom of N900,000,000. They picked about four Fulani people and one of them was released,” he said.

He identified the abducted persons to include Nuhu Anyiwoyi, Emmanuel Nuhu, Danjuma Ali, Parisa Numa, Ezekiel Jatau, Shekwosa Ezekiel, Roseline Samuel, Salome Jacob, Abyelo Ezra, and Ezra Male.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh when contacted for comment on the incident did not respond to her calls.

THE WHISTLER reports that last week, gunmen invaded Bmuko, a community at Dutse Baupma in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), kidnapping four residents.

According to one of the villagers who does not want to be mentioned, the kidnappers are demanding N300m ransom for the release of the abductees