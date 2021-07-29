Again, Nigeria Records Sharp Increase As 535 Tests Positive For COVID-19

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection has continued to rise on daily basis, as available data showed that 535 cases were recorded on Wednesday, 28th of July 2021.

According to the data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday, the 535 is the highest daily number recorded since March 4, 2021.

Five additional COVID-19 related deaths were recorded, bringing the total death toll to 2,139, and total confirmed cases to 172,263 with 164,886 recoveries as at July 28th 2021.

Lagos, which has remained the country’s epicenter recorded 219 cases out of the 535 reported, representing a decline from its previous high figures of 356, followed by Akwa-Ibom and Oyo states with 142 and 47 new cases respectively.

Others included Rivers State with 17 reported cases, Jigawa and Edo 13 each, Ekiti and Bayelsa 11 each, Ondo -10, Osun-9, Plateau-8, Ogun and Kaduna 7 each, Kano and the FCT 5 each, while Gombe and Nasarawa reported 4 and 3 respectively.

Nigeria, since the detection of the Delta variant, which according to the World Health Organisation is a variant of concern, due to its increased transmissibility has seen a continued increase in the number of infections recorded.

The variant has been detected in over 100 countries and is expected to spread to more countries.

The variant has also been linked to a surge in cases in countries where it is the dominant strain in circulation.

The Agency has however reiterated the need for Nigerians to take steps to protect themselves from the virus.