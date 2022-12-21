Again, Peter Obi Floors Tinubu, Atiku In Presidential Poll

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…As Respondents Push For Compulsory Televised Debates, Town Hall Meetings

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has for the umpteenth time been tipped to win the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

A new poll commissioned ANAP Foundation in December 2022 put Obi ahead of three other frontline candidates with a 23% positive response for the LP candidate. This is an improvement on the 21% Obi recorded when the poll was first conducted in September.

The report of the new poll which was released on Wednesday put Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

President of ANAP Foundation, Atedo Peterside said the election has moved past a three-horse race, as was the case in an earlier poll released in September, to a four-horse race, although Kwankwaso who had just 3% of the votes in the first poll dropped to 2% in the new poll.

While Tinubu retained 13% of the votes as recorded in the previous poll, Atiku’s votes dropped to 10%. Undecided voters accounted for the remaining 51%.

“Nobody has gained or lost more than 2, 3 percent. I don’t know whether that is good news or bad news but it is as if nothing has happened fundamentally, no significant shift,” he said.

“When asked if religion would affect the choice of respondents, data gathered showed that 15% of the respondents replied in the affirmative to religion influencing their choice of candidates but 81% on the other hand, responded that their choices were not being influenced by religion

“In the same vein, 10% responded in the affirmative to ethnicity affecting their choice of candidates while 86% responded that their choices were not influenced by ethnicity.

“71% of the respondents think the Presidential candidates should compulsorily participate in a televised debate and/or town hall meeting, with the debates/town hall meetings spanning across topics like their manifestos, competence checks, and personality recognition amongst others,” the report added.