Again, Terrorists Hit Kaduna Community, Kill 3, Abduct 13

71 SHARES Share Tweet

Residents of the Damari community in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area (LGA), of Kaduna State, were in disarray over an incursion by terrorists for two days.

The incident which claimed the lives of three residents occurred between Monday and Tuesday in Damari, Kazage Ward in the eastern part of the LGA.

The chairman, Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressive Union, Ishaq Kasai in a statement released to the press on said the terrorists operated “unchallenged for an hour”.

The statement read: “On Monday 25th July 2022 around 6:00 pm, bandits in large number on motorcycles wielding sophisticated weapons invaded Damari town of Kazage Ward in the Eastern part of the Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing three people, namely; Hashimu Dan-Daura, Nazifi Adamu and Alhaji Dangude.

“The bandits operated in the town stylishly unchallenged for about an hour.

“The bandits also returned the following day on 26th July 2022 around 6:00 pm, forcefully looted many shops of traders in the town and on their way back to the forests kidnapped 13 persons at Hayin-Gada of the same Damari community.”

The chief blamed the incident on the exit of the Ansaru group who they believe, defend and protect the community against external forces.

“The attacks came after Ansaru members who were considered to be defending the locals deserted the area for about four days now,” it added.

On July 13, Ansaru members reportedly clashed with another terrorist group that tried to invade the community.

The situation as well as other recurring events of insecurity had incited women and children to flee the community for safety.

“We, therefore, call on the government to address the continued loss of lives and property in the area,” the statement read.