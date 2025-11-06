Again, Tinubu Assures Trump ‘We Will Defeat Terrorism’

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu, for the second time since the United States designated Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern,” has assured Nigerians, President Donald Trump, and the international community that his administration would crush terrorism.

Speaking moments before the Federal Executive Council entered a closed-door session on Thursday, Tinubu said his government remained steadfast in its diplomatic engagements and efforts to restore security nationwide.

“We are engaging the world diplomatically, and we assure all of you that we will defeat terrorism,” the president declared.

“Despite political headwinds and fears, we will continue to engage with our partners.

“The success of the $2.3bn Eurobond, which was oversubscribed, is a sign of confidence in our economy.

“The task ahead is immense, but we are resolved to move forward with unity and purpose,” he said.

Tinubu reassurance comes six days after he first addressed Nigeria’s designation as a “Country of Particular Concern” by President Trump’s administration over alleged systematic killings of Christians in the country.

On November 1, Tinubu had, in a personally signed tweet, stated: “Nigeria stands firmly as a democracy governed by constitutional guarantees of religious liberty.

“Since 2023, our administration has maintained an open and active engagement with Christian and Muslim leaders alike and continues to address security challenges which affect citizens across faiths and regions.

“The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians.

“Religious freedom and tolerance have been a core tenet of our collective identity and shall always remain so. Nigeria opposes religious persecution and does not encourage it.

“Nigeria is a country with constitutional guarantees to protect citizens of all faiths.

“Our administration is committed to working with the United States government and the international community to deepen understanding and cooperation on protection of communities of all faiths.

But hours after Tinubu’s tweet, Trump threatened to intervene militarily if the Tinubu administration fails to curb the killings.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States could “go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.”

He added, “I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action.

“If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!”

Trump further said, “When Christians, or any such group, is slaughtered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 Worldwide), something must be done!”

“I am asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter, and report back to me. The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other Countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian population around the World!”

A “Country of Particular Concern” designation is issued by the U.S. Secretary of State against nations accused of severe violations of religious freedom under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998.

Nigeria was previously designated a CPC during Trump’s first term from 2017 to 2021, but was removed from the list by President Joe Biden in 2021.