Agbaja Summit Targets Investments In Igboland, – Organisers

The forthcoming Agbaja Peoples Summit will provide investment platforms for economic development through networking and mentoring among local entrepreneurs and the global community.

Mr Ugo Chime, the chairman, Agbaja Peoples Summit Planning Committee, stated this while briefing newsmen in Enugu on Tuesday.

He said the summit would also be used to remember and reactivate the legacies of the heroes of the cultural zone, such as Chief Onyeama and Chief CC Onoh of the blessed memory, as well as their living legends, adding that the theme is ‘Building on our Legacies’.

Chime said, “The summit will initiate employment and ease of doing business in our place and beyond. It will further create the platform for networking, experience sharing, and display of our rich cultural heritage.

“Investors from home and abroad will tap from what we have in the area of agriculture, tourism, mineral resources. For instance, we have the best water for manufacturing beverages, and this is why we have drinks multinational companies in our zone. We have caves, coal deposits and rich human resources.

“It is a clarion call for our people and beyond to invest at home. It will be a yearly summit. We want to grow young investors by marrying them with established ones for mentorship.”

On the ecological problems in some parts of the zone caused by abandoned coal mines, leading to landmines and erosion, Mr Chime said, “Agbaja Leaders of Thought, led by Prof Chinedu Nebo, is doing a lot towards finding a lasting solution to it. The summit will still look into the problems associated with the abandoned coal mines in some parts of the zone to avoid endangering our future generations.”

Our correspodent reports that the event will hold on November 2 and 3 2022. The event on 2nd will be at Amedo Centre, and focusses on investments. That of 3rd will be at Okpara Square, and will showcase the cultural heritage, agricultural and tourism potentials of the people of the zone.

Agbaja cultural.zone is made up of Oji River, Udi, Ezeagu, some areas in Igbo-Etiti, Enugu North, and Enugu South LGAs of Enugu State.

The likes of Nkem Owo (Osuofia), Patience Ozokwor, and Chiwetalu Agu, all of Nollywood, are from the cultural zone.