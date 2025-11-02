Agency Hails Police For Apprehending Taxi Driver Accused Of Serial Rape

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has praised the Lagos State Police Command for apprehending a taxi driver accused of multiple cases of rape and defilement on female passengers.

DSVA commended the police in a statement posted on its X handle @Lagosdsva on Sunday.

The agency said it is working closely with the police to ensure that justice is served and that the suspect faces the full weight of the law.

“We commend the police for their professionalism and dedication in apprehending the suspect,” it stated.

DSVA called on victims and survivors to come forward with any information that could assist in the ongoing investigation.

“We are appealing to other victims or survivors who may have been assaulted by the suspect to come forward and share their experiences to help expand the body of evidence.

“Your courage in speaking out can help bring full justice and prevent future harm.

“Victims or anyone with information can reach the DSVA via 0-8000-333-333, Email: [email protected], WhatsApp (INU Chat Box): 0812-893-7058, USSD Code: *6820# (MTN subscribers only, ” it stated.

It added that all reports would be handled with compassion and confidentiality, and that survivors would be provided with the necessary psychological, legal, and medical support.

Reaffirming its zero-tolerance for sexual and gender-based violence, the DSVA stated that such crimes were of grave concern to the state and urged residents to remain vigilant and report incidents promptly.

Earlier, the Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi, who confirmed the apprehension on Saturday in a statement, noted the suspect’s image had earlier gone viral after several victims reported his alleged crimes on social media.

She said that the suspect was apprehended on Friday at about 9:40 a.m. following a discreet investigation ordered by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Olohundare Jimoh.

According to the image maker, a red Toyota Corolla with registration JJJ 226 HT, allegedly used for the offences, was recovered and secured as evidence.