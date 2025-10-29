AGF Explains Why Husband Killer Maryam Sanda, 85 Others Got Reduced Sentences

The Federal Government has released the final list for the Presidential Prerogative of Mercy exercise.

President Bola Tinubu earlier issued the instruments granting pardon, clemency, and reduced sentences to some offenders.

Mr Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, the Minister of Justice, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Following consultations with the Council of State, the President received concerns about the recommended list and consequently initiated a due process review.

Fagbemi said that the exercise has been completed and approved by the president.

“This exercise is to ensure that only persons who meet stipulated legal and procedural requirements would benefit from the prerogative of mercy.

“During this final review, a few persons recommended earlier were found not to have met the necessary requirements and were accordingly delisted.

“While in some other cases, sentences were reviewed and reduced to reflect fairness, justice, and the spirit of the exercise.

“This exercise underscores the President’s desire to balance justice with compassion and the belief that justice must not only punish but also reform and redeem,” he added.

He said that the review was undertaken with meticulous commitment to due process to reinforce the administration’s broader commitment to justice reform and humane correctional practices in line with international standards.

“To ensure that future exercises meet public expectations and best practices, the president directed the immediate relocation of the secretariat of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy from the Federal Ministry of Special Duties to the Ministry of Justice

“The president has further directed the Attorney-General to issue appropriate guidelines for the exercise of the power of prerogative of mercy, which includes compulsory consultation with relevant prosecuting agencies.

“This will ensure that only persons who fully meet the stipulated legal and procedural requirements will henceforth benefit from the issuance of instruments of release.

Fagbemi commended the public for their patience and constructive engagement throughout the process.

He assures Nigerians of the government’s steadfastness in promoting a justice system that upholds human dignity while safeguarding national security and social order.

The final beneficiaries of commutations of death sentences to life imprisonment are Oroka Michael Chibueze, Adesanya Olufemi Paul, Daniel Bodunwa, Hamza Abubakar, Buhari Sani, Mohammed Musa, Muharazu Abubakar, Ibrahim Yusuf and Saad Ahmed Madaki.

Others are ex-Corporal Michael Bawa, Richard Ayuba, Adam Abubakar, Emmanuel Yusuf, Chinedu Stanley, Johnny Ntheru Udor, Emmanuel Baba, Abubakar Usman, Khalifa Umar and Mohammed Umar.

Maryam Sanda, the daughter-in-law of a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who was sentenced to death for killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, got her death sentence reduced to 12 years “based on compassionate grounds, in the best interest of the children and good conduct, embraced a new lifestyle, was a model prisoner and showed remorsefulness”.

Those granted pardon are Mrs Anastasia Daniel Nwaobia, Hussaini Alhaji Umar, Ayinla Saadu Alanamu, Farouk M. Lawan, Herbert Macaulay, Major General Mamman Jiya Vatsa, Ken Saro Wiwa, Saturday Dobee and Nordu Eawo.

Others are Daniel Gbooko, Paul Levera, Felix Nuale, Baribor Bera, Barinem Kiobel and John Kpuine.

Those under reduced terms of imprisonment and sentence are Yusuf Owolabi, Ifeanyi Eze, Ibrahim Sulaiman, Patrick Mensah, Obi Edwin Chukwu, Tunde Balogun, Lima Pereira, Erick Diego and Uchegbu Emeka Michael.

Others are Salawu Adebayo, Napolo Osariemen, Odeyemi Omolara, Dias Santos, Marela Christiana, Alhaji Ibrahim Hameed, Isaac Justina, Aishat Kehinde, Helen Solomon, Okoye Tochukwu, Ugwueze Paul, Mustapha Ahmed and Abubakar Mamman.

Also on the list are Muhammed Musa, Nnamdi Anene, Alhaji Abubakar Tanko, Innocent Brown Idiong, Iniobong Nuikidem, Ada Audu, Buka Adamu, Chukwukelu Calistus, Markus Yusuf, Samson Ajayi, and Rakiya Beida.

Others are Jonathan Alatoru, Umanah Ekaette Umanah, Utom Obong, Thompson Udoaka, Jude Saka Ebaragha, Frank InsortAbaka, Sluna Alolo, David Akinseye, Ahmed Toyin, Shobajo Saheed, Adamole Philip and Mathew Masi, Bright Agbedeyi, Babangida Saliu, Adamu Sanni, Abdulkareem Salisu and Abdulaziz Lawal.

Also on the list are Abdulrahma Babangida, Muharazu Alidu, Zaharadeen Baliue, Babangida Usman, Zayyanu Abdullahi, Bashir Garuba, Imam Suleman, Abbeb Amisu, Lawani Lurwanu, Yusuf Alhassan, Abdullahi Isah, Zayanu Bello, Habeeb Suleman and Jubria Sahabi.

Others are Shefiu Umar, Seidu Abubakar, Haruna Abubakar, Rabiu Seidu, Macha Kuru, Zahradeen Aminu, Nazipi Musa, Abdullahi Musa and Habibu Safiu.