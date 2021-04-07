AGF To Address Delays In Production Of Financial Reports

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The Accountant General of the Federation, Mr Ahmed Idris has promised to ensure the timely production of the Federal Government’s general purpose financial statements.

He said this while addressing the management of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria led by the acting Executive Secretary, Iheanyi Anyahara who visited him in his office.

Idris disclosed that Federal Government Treasury has bridged the hitherto deficit in the production of the Federal Government’s financial statements in compliance with the extant rules and regulations.

The AGF saluted the courage of the FRCN in its determination to ensure compliance with internationally acceptable financial management and reporting standards and advised that enforcement of the policy should be holistic to ensure optimal compliance by public and private entities.

On the request by the FRCN for partnership and synergy with the OAGF, Idris noted that the initiative was apt and will, among other things, promote a healthy, mutually beneficial working relationship between the two agencies.

He approved the constitution of a joint committee comprising officials of the FRCN and the OAGF to work out modalities for the proposed partnership between the two.

In his remarks, the Acting Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Iheanyi Anyahara commended the Accountant General of the Federation for the successes so far recorded in the implementation of the Federal Government’s financial management reforms initiatives anchored by the Federal Treasury.

He assured the Accountant General of the Federation of the support of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria for a seamless implementation of IPSAS accrual basis of accounting general purpose financial statement in the country.